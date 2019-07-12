Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 54.20 N/A -5.06 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.41 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 172.47% and its consensus target price is $28.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 53.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.