Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 42.63 N/A -5.16 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.91 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. From a competition point of view, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,109.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.