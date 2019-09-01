Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.60% -44.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$51 is the average target price of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., with a potential upside of 121.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s rivals beat Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.