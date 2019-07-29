Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 45.26 N/A -5.06 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.34 N/A 2.08 9.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.33, while its potential upside is 60.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.