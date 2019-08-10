Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 40.85 N/A -5.16 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 average target price and a -10.92% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 35.8% respectively. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.