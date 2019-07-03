Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 57.50 N/A -5.06 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.60 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 34.17% and its average price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 76.9% respectively. About 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.