Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 46.85 N/A -5.16 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.34 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 47.6%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.