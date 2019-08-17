Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 39.00 N/A -5.16 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.