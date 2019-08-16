Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WTS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Watts Water Technologies Inc’s current price of $91.12 translates into 0.25% yield. Watts Water Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 103,556 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now own: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 10,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 2,423 shares. 860,109 were reported by State Street Corp. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 56,399 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc has 1.62% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 110,442 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.36% or 30,842 shares. Independent Invsts Inc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 263,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc accumulated 7,595 shares. Prelude Management Limited Company stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,020 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $133.67 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

