Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; Digimarc New (DMRC) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 79,208 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 10,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 69,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 57,275 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,807 are held by Legal General Group Pcl. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 46,881 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 17,269 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co holds 0.02% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) or 517,714 shares. Hood River Capital Management reported 0.91% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 52,647 shares. Group holds 7,148 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 7,793 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Herald Mngmt Ltd holds 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Digimarc Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “5 Top NASDAQ Fintech Stocks Year-to-Date – Investing News Network” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Everything You Need To Know About Blockchain… – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digimarc: Good Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 72,132 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 23,100 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.32% or 5,880 shares. D E Shaw And Communication invested in 0% or 34,760 shares. Captrust has 375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De owns 141,139 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 106,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 13 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Kbc Gp Nv holds 167,243 shares. John G Ullman Assocs Inc invested in 1.62% or 110,442 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 791 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).