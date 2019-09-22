Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Holder Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined, Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 12,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 18,166 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 30,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 388,003 shares traded or 183.50% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 4,400 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% or 2,567 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 5,273 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Williams Jones Assocs Llc owns 5,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 87,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Moreover, Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 141,984 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 5,610 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 1,861 shares.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.73 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4,720 shares to 43,154 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp. by 58,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Gp Inc has 3,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 2,068 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 53,762 shares. 222,435 are held by Victory Mngmt Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 2,007 shares. 4,928 were reported by Acadian Asset Limited Liability. Atria Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 517 shares. United Automobile Association holds 11,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 6,265 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 165 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Harris Associate Lp. Voloridge Management Ltd stated it has 29,310 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

