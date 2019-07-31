Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Touches $94.45 High on Jul, 31; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

The stock of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $100.12 target or 6.00% above today’s $94.45 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.21 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $100.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $192.54 million more. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 39,443 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, June 3. HSBC maintained the shares of JMAT in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Watts Water Technologies had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) earned “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 85,288 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Brinker Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 20,700 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 8,495 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Pinebridge L P reported 20,531 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 28,258 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fort L P invested in 18,618 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,423 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 5,880 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 18,756 shares in its portfolio.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

The stock decreased 0.06% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3215. About 459,624 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

