Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Is At $92.13 Formed Wedge; Capital International Sarl Cut Global Payments (GPN) Position By $3.28 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased Global Payments Inc (GPN) stake by 25.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 24,100 shares as Global Payments Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Capital International Sarl holds 71,415 shares with $9.75M value, down from 95,515 last quarter. Global Payments Inc now has $25.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.16. About 1.35 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) formed wedge up with $98.58 target or 7.00% above today’s $92.13 share price. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has $3.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 93,480 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Incorporated reported 0.05% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 100 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 141,139 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 202 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 23,860 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt owns 6,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 65,875 shares stake. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10 shares. Ls Investment Lc invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Brinker reported 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 46,625 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 6,894 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Among 8 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Global Payments has $19500 highest and $94 lowest target. $161.13’s average target is -0.02% below currents $161.16 stock price. Global Payments had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13700 target. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.