Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Is At $89.92 Formed Wedge; 12 West Capital Management LP Increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) formed wedge up with $92.62 target or 3.00% above today’s $89.92 share price. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 87,066 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82

12 West Capital Management Lp increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 179.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12 West Capital Management Lp acquired 472,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 735,000 shares with $68.69M value, up from 263,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.16% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 417,713 shares. 223,363 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Stifel Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 59,725 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 17,664 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 3.98% or 3.21 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ellington Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Brandywine Managers Lc has invested 0.15% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 30,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 500,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 7,576 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.10% above currents $82.24 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Btim Corp owns 0.25% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 228,286 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 230,674 shares. 500 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 1,884 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd reported 10,800 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Wellington Llp has invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). First Interstate National Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company reported 5,700 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 50,600 shares. Pinebridge L P has 0.03% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 20,531 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.11% or 167,243 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 39,494 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).