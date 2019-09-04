Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Is At $89.76 Formed Wedge; Idt (IDT) Sentiment Is 1.46

Idt Corp (IDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 35 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 24 decreased and sold holdings in Idt Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.43 million shares, up from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idt Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) formed wedge up with $95.15 target or 6.00% above today’s $89.76 share price. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has $3.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 87,837 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.28 million for 21.58 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 50,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc owns 0.11% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 596,611 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 46,625 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 20,106 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Brinker Capital Inc owns 8,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advsr L P owns 164,141 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 22,940 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 26,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De holds 0.07% or 11,561 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation for 735,840 shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 73,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 77,806 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,666 shares.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $222.67 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.