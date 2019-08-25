Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Is At $88.76 Formed Wedge; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Has 1.56 Sentiment

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 98 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 63 decreased and sold stock positions in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 12.57 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 55 Increased: 63 New Position: 35.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has $3.01B valuation. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 18,756 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). John G Ullman And Assocs, New York-based fund reported 110,442 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 406 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 45,501 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 50,226 shares. Mackenzie reported 28,258 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 202 shares. 23,100 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 50 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.17% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Weik Capital has 6,000 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 91.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

