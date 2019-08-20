Watts Water Technologies C (WTS) Stock Price Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Holding by $301,440; Awm Investment Company Upped Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake by $510,306

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc C (WTS) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 9,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, down from 13,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.23. About 43,318 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 481,467 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,694 shares to 9,831 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 100,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com.

