Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Holding; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $30.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $551.23. About 290,433 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 1,164 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190,000, down from 3,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 212,027 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 142,249 were accumulated by Principal Finance. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 9,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fmr Limited has 856,293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 208,851 shares. Advsrs Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,141 shares. Next Financial Gru has 0.24% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 13,425 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 14,041 shares to 20,383 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.80 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre to partner with Uniko – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “MercadoLibre Stock: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why MercadoLibre Shares Soared 26% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre to Raise $1.85 Billion in Equity Offerings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $32.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 1.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.