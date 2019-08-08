Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose While Middleton & Co Has Upped Holding by $441,870; Whittier Trust Co Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 40,295 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 54,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 8.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.33. About 366,259 shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,587 are held by Condor Cap Mgmt. Stanley holds 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 29,260 shares. 11,400 are held by Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability Company. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com invested in 28,561 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 13,390 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 72,512 shares or 0.17% of the stock. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.02% or 120,735 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc has invested 1.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 72,566 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.85M shares. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,162 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 2,522 shares to 274,611 shares, valued at $33.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 5,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Gemmer Asset Llc accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 2,171 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 42,731 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,723 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 129,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Paloma has 6,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc owns 241 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1,039 shares. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 26 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 8,600 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% or 692,018 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,547 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Watsco Gained 10.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.