Watsco (WSO) Stock Price Rose While King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $363,220; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Trimmed Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 4,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $161.92. About 121,341 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects accumulated 615 shares. Raymond James & has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4.44 million shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 382,757 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 630,540 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 153,933 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 106,933 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management owns 130,815 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Logan Capital Inc holds 340,002 shares. 17,344 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 7,761 shares. Stanley holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,154 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,778 shares to 755,289 shares, valued at $117.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 18,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF).

