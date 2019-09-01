Watsco (WSO) Stake Maintained by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake by $3.57 Million as Valuation Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 112,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 76,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 4416.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 3.65 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 80,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.65 million shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6,700 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 4,993 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 70,518 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap invested in 132 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisory Service Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 23,107 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 24,493 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 15,603 shares. First Manhattan has 3,744 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.65% stake. Wedge Management L LP Nc invested in 0.07% or 127,062 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 9,688 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,549 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru holds 2,932 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 18 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 254,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 6,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 30 shares. Tompkins invested in 0.01% or 178 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Lc reported 48,512 shares. Moreover, Welch Forbes has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 45,996 shares. Brookstone Cap has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com holds 1.39% or 37,726 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 5,296 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group accumulated 15,708 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 50,083 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,938 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).