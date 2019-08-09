Watsco (WSO) Stake Lifted by Middleton & Co Inc; Haverford Trust Company Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.48M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.33. About 408,416 shares traded or 76.84% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,448 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares to 231,355 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 13,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,655 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

