Watsco (WSO) Stake Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co; Group One Trading LP Increased Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $458,813 as Shares Declined

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 362.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 458,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 585,511 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 126,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is up 61.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 289,179 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,023 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 534,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 928,917 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 51,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Css Il holds 0% or 10,126 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc reported 597,607 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). New Generation Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.96% or 1.27 million shares. 32.23M were reported by Millennium Limited Liability. Mason Street Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 557,301 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 79,967 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (Put) by 14,100 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (Call) by 61,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Call).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock falls to fresh 20-year low – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.