Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted by $882,310 Its Stake; Cim Holding In Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Was Increased

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 3,937 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 303,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 3,000 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 177 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc owns 204,600 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 1.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 112,063 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Redmond Asset Management Lc reported 18,990 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Plc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 101,508 shares. Eqis Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 60,244 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares to 23,590 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.