Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.30M, down from 12.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260,182 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $392.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 30; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Oct. 31 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 273,645 are held by Nbw Ltd Llc. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.14% or 3.69 million shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com holds 0.05% or 2,381 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.33 million shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.02% or 7,350 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Andra Ap holds 51,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.12% or 10.87M shares. Jane Street Lc holds 13,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 304,479 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) by 67,217 shares to 922,253 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 58,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.23 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) Begins Trading on the NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Watsco Get Itself Moving Again in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.