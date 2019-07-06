Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Cut Position by $3.11 Million as Stock Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,380 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 15,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 74,307 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11,676 shares to 117,377 shares, valued at $152.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.76 million for 16.12 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10,745 shares to 18,759 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).