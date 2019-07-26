Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $5.08 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Aramark (ARMK) Holding by $435,000

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 76,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 184,920 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 136,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 933,702 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 28,328 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation reported 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Wendell David Assoc accumulated 23,635 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 54,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,039 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,723 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 6,949 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mufg Americas stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 129,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 11,500 shares. Washington Tru Company reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Republic Invest Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 190 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,271 shares to 43,938 shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 50,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 341,900 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $166.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).