Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $10.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 85,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 789,262 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.26 million, up from 703,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

