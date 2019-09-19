Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $773,435 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 60,887 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96M, up from 56,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 206,652 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Pension Serv invested in 2.63% or 414,965 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation reported 10,000 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Lc invested 2.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 13,364 shares. Drw Secs Limited Liability Company owns 110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 887 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 1.96% or 16,281 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 206 shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 1,516 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Inv Gru Ltd Company has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7.71% or 23,854 shares.

