Watsco (WSO) Share Value Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $5.08 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $806,058

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13 million, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 76,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 116,970 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,236 shares to 87,785 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co by 78,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pay Attention To Watsco – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Present at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on May 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,086 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 60 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 2,688 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fenimore Asset Inc owns 56,142 shares. Destination Wealth reported 4 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 190 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 11,500 shares stake. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 30 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0.21% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Optimum Investment holds 0% or 29 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 4,985 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 41,080 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares.