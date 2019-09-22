Watsco (WSO) Share Price Rose While Caledonia Investments Plc Has Increased Its Holding; Adams Express Company Lowered Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $4.53 Million

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 83,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 523,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.65M, down from 607,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Retirement Of Alabama owns 80,097 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 11,812 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 17,478 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 19,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 190 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 115,119 shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 95 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has invested 1.55% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Washington Trust has 1.4% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 17.74 million shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,983 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,160 shares. Michigan-based Monroe Comml Bank And Trust Mi has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hourglass Capital Lc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 233,578 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 741,792 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 1.65% or 523,445 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 41.76M shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs reported 1.01% stake. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.89% or 44,006 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 613,648 shares. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 2.66M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough has 2.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 333,774 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 19,651 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 12,900 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.