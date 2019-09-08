Watsco (WSO) Position Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Lenox Wealth Management Increased Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $325,780

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 994,904 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watsco: Growth Is Slowing, But It Hasn’t Stopped – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.52% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,852 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 312,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% or 287 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 786 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fdx invested in 4,133 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1,414 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,786 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0.42% stake. 340 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 55,640 shares. Quantbot LP accumulated 3,675 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 85 are held by Orrstown Fincl Services.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 490,838 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $39.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Simon Property Group Thriving Despite Retailers’ Troubles – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 1,922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spc Financial Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,434 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.29% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 110,701 shares. Security Research And Mgmt reported 349,517 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd holds 0.15% or 3,653 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.13% or 253,111 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 44,077 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 33,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 766,479 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).