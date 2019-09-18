Watsco (WSO) Holding Held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas; Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Position by $420,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 340,425 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Backs 2018 FFO $1.98/Shr-FFO $2.04/Shr; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP – ON APRIL 24, KITE REALTY GROUP LP, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 28, 2016; 10/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP HAS OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING FACILITY TO $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: #BREAKING: There is no negotiations between Erbil-Baghdad-Washington regarding the return of #Peshmerga; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 23/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces Daniel R. Sink to Step Dn as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FFO; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.39. About 269,726 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,000 shares to 291,700 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,000 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Analysts await Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KRG’s profit will be $33.66 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Kite Realty Group Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.