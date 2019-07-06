Watsco (WSO) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Raised Position by $4.80 Million; B2gold (BTG) Share Price Declined While Sprott Has Upped by $1.58 Million Its Position

Sprott Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 527,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 5.49M shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 61,214 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,850 shares to 60,150 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B2Gold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “B2Gold Announces Voting Results from the Election of its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold And Goldminers: A Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sanchez Midstream Partners Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What the Newmont-Goldcorp Deal Could Mean for the Gold Space – Investing News Network” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 380,919 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $42.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).