Watsco (WSO) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Lowered Its Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.51. About 832,031 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Series 2018-YX1089; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Icg Us Clo 2014-3, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sofi Professional Loan Program 2018-B Trust; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bocom Leasing And Bldhk’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Prince William County, Va’s $130.3m Special Obligation School Bonds, Series 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Securus’ Ratings Unchanged Following Add-on To Term Loan; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Henrico County, Va’s Water & Sewer Bonds 2018; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Emirates Nbd And Denizbank’s Ratings; Action Follows Announcement That Emirates Nbd Will Acquire Denizbank

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $156.31. About 150,307 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 155,991 shares to 962,267 shares, valued at $60.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.