Watsco (WSO) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Its Position; Wright Investors Service Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 68,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.84 million, up from 939,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 47,147 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,261 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 52,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $226.71. About 13.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,770 shares to 1,665 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,555 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,415 are owned by Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd. Ironsides Asset Lc has 3,333 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 5,210 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management invested in 1.67% or 185,930 shares. 25,121 are held by Welch Gp. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.99% or 676,390 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 256,113 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 362,358 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Liability Corporation has 48,078 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Inv Limited reported 66,076 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Management Lc reported 208,516 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,725 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc reported 23,054 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,280 shares to 12,039 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 572,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.28M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.8% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 153,696 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 34,339 shares. 4,933 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,114 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,096 shares. 268,063 were reported by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 3,147 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Scharf Investments Lc owns 218,826 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,423 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 25,293 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 9,880 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Verity & Verity Limited Co accumulated 13,779 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,977 shares.

