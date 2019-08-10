Watsco (WSO) Holder Franklin Resources Increased Position by $467,896 as Stock Price Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Decreased by $10.34 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 85,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 97,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 183,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 82.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 7,247 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 159,736 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 858,701 shares to 16.12 million shares, valued at $801.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,276 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 130,208 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,116 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 266,970 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 28,328 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 245 shares. 1,997 are owned by Webster Natl Bank N A. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,039 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Prudential Fincl invested in 18,935 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 22.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 134,780 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 58,352 shares. Coastline Trust Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,575 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 10,151 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 7,404 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 15,256 shares. Mesirow Inv Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 12,490 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Montag A And has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lpl Financial Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,048 shares. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 66,256 shares. 319 were reported by Shine Advisory Services Inc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).