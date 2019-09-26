Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Reaches $165.47 After 5.00% Up Move; Barometer Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position

The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.12% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $165.47. About 100,110 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89CThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $6.36 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $173.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WSO worth $317.75 million more.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 88.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,825 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 2,700 shares with $499,000 value, down from 23,525 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 340,474 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) stake by 9,200 shares to 15,200 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) stake by 86,000 shares and now owns 118,500 shares. Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 0.58% above currents $219.99 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $23200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22800 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.73 million for 45.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.39 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.