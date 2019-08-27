Watsco Inc. (WSO-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco Inc. 155 1.25 N/A 6.51 25.48 Anixter International Inc. 59 0.22 N/A 4.70 13.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Watsco Inc. and Anixter International Inc. Anixter International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Watsco Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Watsco Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Watsco Inc. and Anixter International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. Comparatively, Anixter International Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watsco Inc. 2.35% 13.56% -4.64% -1.99% 28.82% 22.59% Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5%

For the past year Watsco Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Anixter International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Watsco Inc. beats Anixter International Inc.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.