Watsco Inc. (WSO-B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale company, Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Watsco Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Watsco Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Watsco Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Watsco Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco Inc. N/A 156 25.48 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Watsco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Watsco Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.33 2.44

The rivals have a potential upside of 11.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Watsco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watsco Inc. 2.35% 13.56% -4.64% -1.99% 28.82% 22.59% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Watsco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Watsco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Watsco Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.