Watsco Inc. (WSO-B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale company, Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Watsco Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Watsco Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Watsco Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Watsco Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|2.08%
|52.88%
|7.72%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Watsco Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Watsco Inc.
|N/A
|156
|25.48
|Industry Average
|83.15M
|4.00B
|39.58
Watsco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Watsco Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Watsco Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.63
|1.33
|2.44
The rivals have a potential upside of 11.41%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Watsco Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Watsco Inc.
|2.35%
|13.56%
|-4.64%
|-1.99%
|28.82%
|22.59%
|Industry Average
|7.64%
|15.68%
|28.74%
|39.21%
|31.77%
|49.10%
For the past year Watsco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Watsco Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Watsco Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
