Watsco Inc. (WSO-B) and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Comparison side by side

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco Inc. 155 1.25 N/A 6.51 25.48 Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.12 N/A -6.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Watsco Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Watsco Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Watsco Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Global Corporation’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential downside is -37.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Watsco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Horizon Global Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watsco Inc. 2.35% 13.56% -4.64% -1.99% 28.82% 22.59% Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4%

For the past year Watsco Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Global Corporation

Summary

Watsco Inc. beats Horizon Global Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.