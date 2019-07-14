Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Analysts See $2.54 EPS; Jefferies Group Lowered Its Aflac (AFL) Holding

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $2.54 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 5.83% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. WSO’s profit would be $95.84 million giving it 16.22 P/E if the $2.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Watsco, Inc.’s analysts see 188.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 177,541 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 78.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 31,217 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 8,583 shares with $429,000 value, down from 39,800 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $42.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Jefferies Group Llc increased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 7,046 shares to 60,646 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 143,800 shares and now owns 195,000 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $5600 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 519,822 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). St Germain D J Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 27,930 shares. Wealth Planning Lc invested in 71,200 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division holds 0.23% or 33,824 shares. Cognios Limited Co invested in 0.8% or 45,243 shares. Southeast Asset owns 136,938 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Toth Advisory holds 1.45% or 123,688 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management owns 10,787 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 1.24 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 22,014 were accumulated by Haverford Com. Kansas-based Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.37% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million. 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,866 shares. Washington Trust Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 157,438 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 0.05% or 5,860 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 8,483 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 254,970 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Webster Savings Bank N A owns 1,997 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Franklin Resources reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Johnson Gru holds 38 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 2,171 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.