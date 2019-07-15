Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Analysts See $2.54 EPS; 7 Analysts Covering The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stephens. Jefferies maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stephens maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $2.54 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 5.83% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. WSO’s profit would be $95.84 million giving it 16.22 P/E if the $2.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Watsco, Inc.’s analysts see 188.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 180,572 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Creative Planning reported 1,439 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 1,565 shares. Hilton Cap Lc accumulated 0% or 241 shares. 38,248 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 4,133 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 3,285 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 18,935 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company invested in 139,392 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 29,103 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 1,459 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Aperio Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 6,807 shares. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv reported 70 shares.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.38 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 38.87 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.