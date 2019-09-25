Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) Reaches $26.95 After 9.00% Up Move; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) SI Decreased By 9.52%

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had a decrease of 9.52% in short interest. DLB’s SI was 1.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.52% from 1.50M shares previously. With 382,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)’s short sellers to cover DLB’s short positions. The SI to Dolby Laboratories’s float is 2.13%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 93,431 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China

The stock of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 95,668 shares traded. Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $611.56 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $29.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WTRE worth $55.04 million more.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. The firm develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,378 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). American Capital Mngmt invested in 116,021 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cwm Lc owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Amer Century Cos reported 116,007 shares stake. Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,915 shares. Ftb owns 546 shares. 24,800 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners Incorporated reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,136 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 112,874 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 140 shares.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $611.56 million.

Analysts await Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. WTRE’s profit will be $7.26 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Watford Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Watford Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Watford Holdings has $3300 highest and $29 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 15.96% above currents $26.95 stock price. Watford Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.