Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Watford Holdings Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Watford Holdings Ltd. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

The potential upside of the peers is 40.36%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Watford Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watford Holdings Ltd. 3.92% -1.59% 0% 0% 0% -3.78% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Watford Holdings Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Watford Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Watford Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat Watford Holdings Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.