Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Stock Value Rose While Banc Funds Co Cut Its Holding; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Its Kellogg (K) Position by $1.85 Billion

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 34,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.57B, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 949,211 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 171,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 500,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 671,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 65,340 shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Beyond Meat vs Kellogg vs Restaurant Brands: Which is the Better Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Chardan Healthcare Acqui For: Oct 03 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle Properties: A Critical Realization About The New Series K Preferred Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,648 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & has 3,630 shares. 599,076 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 55,431 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc reported 0.04% stake. Huntington National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 10,000 shares. 4,422 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Hartford holds 0.06% or 37,680 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Argi Inv Lc owns 17,371 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 5,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 34,642 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3.02 million shares. New England Rech Mgmt owns 16,093 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Wi by 73,822 shares to 878,421 shares, valued at $24.21B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 16,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 239,417 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 21,879 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 82,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0% or 9,450 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 37 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 157,412 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 35,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 82,200 are held by Teton Advsr. First Advsr Lp owns 70,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.06 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bank by 18,900 shares to 496,588 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 92,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb One Bancorp.