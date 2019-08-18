Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Shares Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Position by $852,160; Visa Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose While Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Position by $557,856

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, up from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.31M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 53,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 241,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 294,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 73,140 shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Ri invested in 13,631 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 2.90M shares. Odey Asset Grp Inc owns 36,100 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 30,662 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,602 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Sensato Ltd Com reported 59,236 shares. Moreover, Boston Ltd Liability Co has 1.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 197,702 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.46% or 122,754 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Company has 4.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adage Gp Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.06M shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 1.48 million shares. Eqis holds 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 14,347 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated reported 1,575 shares stake.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20,646 shares to 43,838 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 19,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,061 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 105,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 32,054 shares. Banc Funds Comm Limited Liability invested in 0.83% or 671,972 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 38,336 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 136,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Meeder Asset Management has 809 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 44,192 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 54,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.43% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 173,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

