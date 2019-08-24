Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 57,267 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wabtec (WAB) Appoints President & CEO Rafael Santana and Ann Klee to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv holds 0.03% or 83,875 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 91,034 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 764 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,885 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 154 shares or 0% of the stock. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 11,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 42,968 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 0.11% or 56,729 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares to 251,230 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).