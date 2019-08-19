Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.23 Million; Hood River Capital Management Holds Stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL)

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 326,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38 million, up from 311,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 6,368 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 2,658 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 28,439 shares to 628,446 shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,317 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories to Open Flexible Vivarium Space for Clients in South San Francisco – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Bristol-Myers Squibb, AutoNation, FirstEnergy, Charles River Laboratories International, Yum! Brands, and AGNC Investment â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsr Lc. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Texas-based Highland Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Kwmg Ltd Com reported 170 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 460,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 1492 Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,561 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Oz Mgmt LP reported 0.27% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. 174 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Clark Grp has invested 0.48% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cardinal Cap accumulated 8,438 shares.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” on March 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Waterstone Mortgage CEO launches new firm – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:WSBF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.