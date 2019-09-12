Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holding Upped by Stadium Capital Management Llc; Greenwood Gearhart Decreased At&T (T) Position by $553,080

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 84,306 shares traded or 48.61% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 207,433 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, down from 224,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Lc accumulated 0% or 157,173 shares. New York-based Teton has invested 0.14% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 646,933 were reported by State Street Corporation. Fmr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 860 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 8,318 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Aqr Management Ltd Com holds 23,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). The Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,180 shares. 510,737 were accumulated by Seidman Lawrence B. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Foundry Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 215,325 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 16,622 shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,400 shares to 79,296 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).